Last week’s poll about whether the Janesville City Council should adopt an anti-bullying ordinance was evenly split for most of the past week, ending Tuesday with the edge going to those (190) opposed to the ordinance. They objected on grounds that “current law already prohibit bullying behaviors,” while 165 felt the “government must do more to stop bullying.” Many respondents (69) indicated they’re uncertain and would “need to learn more about the proposal.”

There are state and federal laws against bullying. If the schools did their job correctly, they would report the incident to law enforcement for investigation. Unfortunately, too many school officials don’t want to take responsibility and do their job. It’s easier to ignore the situation than to have a bully’s parents mad at you.

—Tobin Soyck

Yes, there needs to be more in place. We have policies in schools and laws that aren’t enforced due to the disconnect between the schools and law enforcement. The gap needs to be bridged so we can provide the sanctions, when needed, but positively reinforce and educate our youth to stop the nonsense!

—Heather Illbeck Thompson

Eliminate “zero tolerance” and allow kids and their friends to stand up for themselves and each other.

—Ryan Crandall

I think they should put a real jail cell in the middle of the school and put them in there every single day until they learn their lesson. Have a big old sign saying they are a bully and all the students can walk past and see them.

—Brenda Calkins

Most of the children have learned this behavior from their parents who often bully the school. An ordinance would do no good except make more useless paperwork for already overstretched staff.

—Lynella Holmes

Quick question: Don’t kids already get in trouble for bullying? So if you make it illegal, are they in double trouble? You can’t make something illegal and expect it to actually regulate behavior. Look at drugs if you need an example.

—Steven Brantmeier