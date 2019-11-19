This week’s poll question

Thanksgiving is next week, and we all know what that means: the start of the holiday shopping season. This week’s poll question inquires about your shopping habits. Will you be waiting until the last minute, or have you been shopping for gifts all year long? Will you be fighting the Black Friday crowds? Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Judging from last week’s poll, many Packer fans are optimistic about their team’s chances heading into the final weeks of the season. Eighty-five respondents believe the Packers are “Super Bowl bound,” though many fans (170) fear “a heartbreaker looms.” Only 50 respondents indicated the season will end in a “total meltdown,” while 28 declared their allegiance to “Da Bears.”

One person offered his analysis via The Gazette’s Facebook page:

They look good, but the 49ers look better right now. If it came down to those two in the NFC Championship, it’s a tough call. And if they made it out of that alive, the AFC looks rough top to bottom, deflated balls and all.

—Joe Rau