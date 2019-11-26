This week’s poll question

A proposed apartment complex between the Briar Crest subdivision and Walmart on Janesville’s northeast side prompted an outcry among neighbors in 2017. The plan commission rejected the plan. Two years later, a new developer wants to build in the same place. But this time, the plan is to build single-family homes and duplexes. Do you support the plan? Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Results from last week’s poll question—Thanksgiving unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season. How do you shop for gifts?—can be separated into two main categories: the go-getters and the procrastinators. The go-getters include the 27 respondents who said they plan to hit the Black Friday sales and the 40 who said they’ve already finished their shopping. On the flip side, 52 respondents said they plan to “wait and wait and wait until Christmas Eve.” A third category, arguably a subset of the go-getters, includes 29 respondents who indicated they plan to make their gifts this year.