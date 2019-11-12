This week’s poll question

The Green Bay Packers are 8-2 heading into their bye week. It’s an opportunity to reflect on their standing and attempt to predict the future. For this week’s poll, we ask how the Packers will do over the rest of the season. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s poll focused on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in response to a proposed chicken farm in the town of La Prairie. We asked whether lawmakers should change CAFO laws or leave them alone. A substantial majority (116) said they want more restrictive laws to “reduce environmental risks.” A minority (27) believed lawmakers should “make it easier for CAFOs to operate,” while 42 said current law is “working well. It’s not too harsh or too lenient.”