This week’s poll question

For years, people have served on the Janesville School Board and Janesville City Council without pay. But last week, the school board voted to begin paying members $200 a month. This week’s poll question asks whether the city council should also begin paying its members. Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com.

We asked last week’s poll question in response to an 8-year-old falling into the Rock River at the ARISE Town Square. He was swept downstream and rescued, but the incident prompted some calls for the city of Janesville to make the town square safer.

Poll respondents largely felt the city shouldn’t get involved. By a 2-to-1 margin (469-228), they voted, “No. The city can’t protect everybody. Parents should take responsibility for keeping their kids safe.”

Here are some of the online comments:

Parents should be watching 8-year-olds when around things like this. It’s a pier, a place to put a boat in water. Not a playground. We cannot baby proof the whole world. Should we take measures to just put a whole wall on the river?

—Joshua James

Sure, put a rail around it. They’ll just make a bigger splash when they hit the water. Then, are you going to put rails on the piers at the boat landings at Traxler Park and the Rock Aqua Jays’ pier? Any other piers in Janesville? Are we going to put a rail on them, too?

—Carl Petrick

I drove past the place where this happened. The water feature is a child magnet. I saw kids running around, which is what kids do. Combination of water feature and pier was a bad move.

— Esther Rice

The water in this area is of a faster current than around normal piers of homes or the Rock Aqua Jays ski area. Take this into consideration. Yes, parents or guardians should still be held responsible for children being near the river. But as an adult, this is still unsafe with rapid water.

—Marilyn Stanke-Bird

It is too bad that government has to constantly step in to cover parent’s failures!

—Mary Lou Schmidt