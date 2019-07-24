A midsummer tradition, the Rock County 4-H Fair, started Tuesday. It’s a great opportunity to eat some decadent foods guilt free. For this week’s poll question, we want to know your favorite fair food: corn dogs, cotton candy, cream puffs, funnel cakes, butterflied pork chop sandwiches, cheese curds or mini doughnuts? Take the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week, we asked whether Janesville City Council members should be paid now that the Janesville School Board will begin paying each of its members $200 per month. Respondents voted overwhelmingly against the idea—304-134—because “public service is about giving back to the community. City council should remain a volunteer position.”

We received a few comments online about the issue:

No. School board members shouldn’t get it, either.

—Jeanie Drays

It’s something they choose to do. No, they should not be paid.

—Karen Hensel Pagel

I feel they should get something for their time. They have a thankless job and spend a lot time doing it.

—Delford West