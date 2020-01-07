This week’s poll question

Some pot dispensaries in Illinois closed this week after selling out their inventory during the first five days of legal pot sales in that state. Nearly 271,000 transactions generated $10.8 million in sales. How will Wisconsin respond to Illinois’ new cash cow? Our poll question this week asks whether the Badger State should follow Illinois on legalization or pursue a different path. Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s poll asked readers to pick the top story for 2019. Interestingly, readers picked the same two stories as The Gazette did. Both readers and Gazette staff put the GM plant demolition and the brick distribution at No. 1. Both readers and Gazette staff chose YMCA CEO Tom Den Boer’s departure as their No. 2. Readers ranked the homeless overnight parking controversy at No. 3, while Gazette staff put it at No. 4. The Gazette ranked the resignation of top Milton School District officials at No. 3, while readers put it at No. 4.

The Milwaukee Street bridge project delays and the Milton School District referendum passing finished No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the online poll.