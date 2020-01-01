This week’s poll question

The Gazette unveiled its annual list of top 10 stories Tuesday, with the demolition of the former GM plant ranking No. 1. Would you have ranked these stories differently? Take the poll at Gazettextra.com to vote for your top story of 2019.

Last week’s poll focused on New Year’s resolutions, and readers veer toward traditional goals with “losing weight and getting fit” receiving the most votes (98). Second place went to “eliminating credit card debt” (41), third place to “cutting back on smartphone use” (15) and “reading at least one book” garnered 13 votes. Resolutions aren’t for everybody, of course, and 49 respondents opted for “Forget it. I can’t change my ways.”

Here’s what readers had to say about last week’s poll:

Cutting back on credit card debt. And done. Let’s not talk about other debts. LOL.

—Melissa Hurst Smith

Reading at least one book.

—Julie Conklin

Losing weight, paying off my two credit cards, saving money and fixing my credit score.

—Jamie Christensen