The state of Wisconsin is expecting a budget surplus of more than $800 million, and lawmakers will need to decide what to do with this extra money. Should they give it back to taxpayers, put it in the “rainy day fund,” pay down debt or spend it on infrastructure or education? Tell us how you want the money used in this week’s online poll.
Last week’s poll question about the Wuhan coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, indicated many respondents feel some level of unease about the virus: “A little nervous. I’m monitoring developments” (148), “Anxiety level rising. Maybe I should buy some face masks” (29) and “Extremely anxious. I’m on apocalypse watch” (53). But a sizable group (225) aren’t fazed at all: “Meh. The seasonal flu is more concerning.”
The few online comments posted about the poll tried to put the danger in perspective:
- Google how many people die yearly from the flu!
—Sheree Nissen Pechin
- Not bothered at all.
—Brenda Lee