Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent when many Christians give up certain luxuries for 40 days. For this week's poll, we ask what would be the hardest thing to give up. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s poll triggered passionate debate on what to do with a projected $800 million budget surplus for Wisconsin. A plurality of respondents (278) voted to “give it back to the taxpayers,” while others wanted to “pay down state debt” (123) or put it in the state’s “rainy day fund” (16). Large groups wanted to “spend it on infrastructure” (205) or “spend it on public education” (216).
Here’s what people had to say on The Gazette’s Facebook page:
- Spend it on public education. Too many teachers have to buy their own supplies for the classroom.
—Jody Farmer
- How can we have a surplus when our roads suck?
—Renae Ehle
- Give it back. Anywhere else that overcharged would have to give the money back.
—Jeanie Drays
- How can it be a surplus if we have debt to pay? If I have bills to pay, I don’t have a surplus in my checking account.
—Karen Kassa
- Karen Kassa, the debt is like a car payment or mortgage. You still have money left over at the end of the month even if you still owe a lot on the car/house.
—Kim Jensen
- Stop stealing my money. Taxation is theft.
—Brandon Phagan
- Invest in our future. Invest in the public school system.
—Eilene Coulter
- Give it back to taxpayers. Not those that don’t actually pay taxes but still get money back.
—Karen Hensel Pagel
- Everyone who says “give it back to the taxpayers” needs to realize that’s roughly $120 a person. It would be so much more useful spending on something like any of the other options.
—Joshua James
- We can address more than one issue. Infrastructure and education were slashed by Scott Walker. We need our taxes to benefit us: our streets, schools, bridges.
—Lynda Naatz Richter