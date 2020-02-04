This week’s poll question
The city has demolished 13 N. Main St., despite objections from some people concerned about how its removal will affect the downtown Janesville streetscape. This week’s poll focuses on the site’s future and asks readers to weigh in on possible new uses. Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s question addressed Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to form a nonpartisan commission to create fairer legislative maps and more competitive legislative races. Some critics say the Legislature alone should create the legislative maps, though the results from last week’s poll show a large majority (268) favor the commission’s involvement. There were 119 respondents opposed to it, believing the “commission will actually be partisan.” A handful (33) decided to reserve judgment, depending on what the commission’s maps look like.
Here’s how people reacted online to the commission question:
- I want to see the makeup of the commission. I’d also be happy to serve on the commission. The commission should be made up of real people. Not political friends and donors.
—Ryan Crandall
- Gerrymandering has become an issue? Wouldn’t this be gerrymandering? Oh, and the commission will absolutely be partisan. Why would he not appoint people who share he beliefs and ideals?
—Benjamin Brantmeier
- Is there not a computer program that can do this? Each state should be broken down into its districts purely by population.
—Jacob Yungen
- GOP can’t win a election without tweaking the rules!
—Ryan Schaitel
- The rule tweaker is the governor. The state Constitution explicitly gives the Legislature the job of redrawing the lines. Of course, the governor must approve, or the Legislature has to override his veto. But for a commission to do this is unconstitutional. Even our rather inept governor should know that.
—William Schuldt