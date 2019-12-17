This week’s poll question

Many area residents have received their property tax bills, and we imagine their reactions vary. Were you shocked or did you take the increase in stride? Perhaps your bill actually dropped. (You’d be one of the lucky ones if that’s the case.) Take our poll at GazetteXtra.com and tell us what you thought of your new tax bill. The results are not scientific.

Speaking of property taxes, last week’s poll question dealt with the Janesville School Board inquiring whether to hold a referendum to pay for fixes and upgrades to Janesville school buildings. The school district should feel optimistic about the results, though they’re not scientific. Most people indicated they support a referendum of some kind, with 66 backing a $77.8 million measure (the amount identified by a consultant as urgent) and 128 supporting one for $120.4 million (the total amount of work needed on district building). Interestingly, another 117 indicated they’d go higher—$150 million.

There is some resistance to a referendum, however, with 220 respondents indicating they won’t support a referendum and “already pay enough in taxes.”