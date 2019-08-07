This week’s poll question

Gazette reporter Neil Johnson hung out recently with teenagers who cruise Milton Avenue during the weekend, and he wrote about this Janesville tradition for Sunday’s story, “Circuit City.” We’re curious what readers think about cruising. Should it be allowed to continue, or should the city council try to put a stop to it? Take the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s poll question was in recognition of National Night Out, which police departments across the state celebrated Tuesday. We asked whether people feel safe in their neighborhoods. The good news is the majority do, with 105 respondents stating they felt “super safe” and 186 felt “mostly safe.” Only 52 voted they don’t feel safe. A handful (15) indicated they were “terrified” and “won’t step outside, not even during the day.”