Saturday marked the second—and perhaps final—GM brick giveaway organized by the Blackhawk Community Credit Union, with hundreds of people claiming a memento of the demolished General Motors plant. What do you think happened to all these bricks after people took them home? Tell us in this week’s poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week’s poll inquired about the weekend tradition of cruising along Milton Avenue. Most people are OK with cruising, according to poll results.

Many respondents (236) indicated cruising was “mostly harmless,” while another 165 consider it acceptable but wish the police would better enforce traffic laws. Only 122 respondents called on the city council to end cruising because it’s “more dangerous than many people realize, and it disturbs nearby residential areas.”

Many comments posted online were sympathetic to cruising:

There ain’t no stopping the circuit. It’s been a thing for a long time.

—James Schachtschneider

Leave them alone. They aren’t harming anyone, and the ones who are are quickly apprehended. Find another way around if you don’t want to get caught up in it.

—James Foss

Keep it going. I met a lot of my lifelong friends out there. Plus, it’s good for the economy. They have to buy gas, snacks, tires, oil changes, etc. more often then if they didn’t cruise.

—Josh Ingalls

I’m 65, and we use to go down to the Janesville circuit from Madison 50 years ago just for something to do. Otherwise, we cruised the square in Madison. Let them cruise. Best time of my life.

—Gail Wight

At least the cruisers are out in public where they can be seen, not sneaking around getting into trouble.

—Jim Viney