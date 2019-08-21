This week’s poll question

Janesville native and former congressman Paul Ryan is moving temporarily to the Washington, D.C., area. A spokesman said the move is a “personal matter.” We ask readers this week what they think is next for Ryan. Participate in the poll at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.

Last week, we asked about the hundreds of people who received bricks from the demolished General Motors plant. What did they most likely do with them? Opinions were split with a nearly equal number saying people “placed them on shelving to admire” (53), “incorporated them into projects, such as landscaping” (51) and “threw them out after realizing they’re just bricks” (52). Other votes went to “held them as they told stories about the GM plant” (29) and “gave them as gifts to loved ones” (22). Many respondents (179) voiced the opinion of “Don’t know. Don’t care.”

Two people commented on last week’s poll:

“What do I care what they do with them? That’s their business.”

—James Foss

“I never got there to get one but hope they are treasured with their families.”

—Helen VanHorn