There’s BV (before virus) and AV (after virus) time, and those BV days seem so long ago. Do you remember them? What do you miss most about the good ol’ days? That’s our poll topic for this week. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s poll asked how people are coping with the coronavirus outbreak, and the results indicate people might want to lay off the booze. “Pouring myself another ‘quarantini’” finished first with 95 votes. “Enjoying all the family time” received 66 votes, “Praying a lot” 49 and “Crying a lot” 18. Finally, “All of the above” had 64 votes.