It’s the holiday season, which means bell ringers for the Salvation Army are busy collecting donations at stores throughout Janesville. This week’s poll asks about your encounters with the red kettles. Do you make a donation?

Last week’s poll focused on a proposal to build new homes and duplexes near Walmart and the Briar Crest subdivision on Janeville’s northeast side. A majority of respondents (229) indicated they support the proposal, agreeing it is an “ideal location” for new housing. Only 99 people voted to “put the housing someplace else.”

People voiced some concerns online:

My worry is the increased traffic in that whole area. People already FLY down Briar Crest Drive to get around Deerfield Drive. So what would increasing that look like?

—Jonathan A. Kotwitz

There is certainly more going on with this situation than the poll leads people to believe.

—Brian Sorge

How about they worry about getting the Milwaukee Street bridge finished and downtown?!

—Donny Burger