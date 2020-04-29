This week’s poll question
The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a wave of layoffs and furloughs in Wisconsin and across the nation. This week’s poll asks how the pandemic has affected your employment status. Participate at GazetteXtra.com. The results are not scientific.
Last week’s poll examined the effects of school closures and online learning on students’ academic performance. Only 27 respondents thought the closures would have “no effect. It will be like the pandemic never happened.” Many others (188) felt the closures would have a “significant effect,” while 106 thought it would have a “small effect” because online learning would help many students stay on track. Another group (118) felt it is “too early to know the impact.”