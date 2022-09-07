MAGA Republicans think Joe Biden is being mean to them.

You read that right. Followers of Donald Trump, a man who denigrates his rivals as SOBs, sickos, dummies, losers, wackos and scum, a man who has accused Biden of corruption and cognitive decline, say they are affronted at the way Biden has treated them.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you