I had a conversation recently with a supporter of President Trump while going door-to-door, talking with voters. He mentioned to me that Democrats do not know what is important to people, and, therefore, Democrats would not be receiving his vote. Eventually I asked him what he considered important to people and to him. He responded with “Social Security and Medicare.”
In case it has not been laid out plainly, here is where our two major political parties stand with relation to these vital programs.
Last week, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed rising federal deficits and debt on Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. McConnell wants to cut these programs in order to balance the budget. The deficit is projected to rise almost $100 billion a year over the next decade—nearly $1 trillion of additional debt—thanks to the Republican tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy that were passed at the end of 2017. That projection came directly from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.
Let’s turn to health care. On Monday of this week, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, at the request of President Trump, made it easier for states to circumvent coverage requirements and consumer protections that are provided in the Affordable Care Act. States will now be eligible to ask for waivers from these ACA provisions governing the benefits insurers must include in plans, such as coverage for maternity care, mental illness and prescription drugs. The plans can also exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions.
We already know that Wisconsin will be lining up to request this waiver from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In May 2017, Gov. Scott Walker said he would consider letting insurers raise premiums for people with pre-existing conditions if federal laws were changed to permit it. In September that same year, Walker called the effort to repeal these protections “awesome.”
Voters should take the words and actions of Mitch McConnell, Gov. Walker, and President Trump at face value.
