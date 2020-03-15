I’m writing in response to the Sunday op-ed titled, “Incumbents turn their backs on the south side.” Not “sexy” enough? Wow, that definitely wasn’t my thinking at the candidate forum, but let me better explain my position. I feel awful for folks on the south side who do not have a local grocery store.
And while I believe the city of Janesville should take steps to help facilitate a grocer filling that void, I stop short of believing we should provide taxpayer money in the form of an up-front cash incentive for a few reasons:
- There are already at least seven competing grocery stores in the Janesville market. It is just not prudent to invest in one business which would directly compete with the other seven grocery stores already paying property taxes.
- Kroeger, with all of its expertise and data, did not believe it was profitable to operate a grocery store at its former Center Avenue location. Without evidence to the contrary, I can’t justify risking taxpayer money on incentives. I hope with the addition of all the new jobs, this calculation will change soon.
- There are potential ugly consequences to consider. For example, what if a new south-side grocer subsidized by the city were to become so successful that it forced the Sentry on West Court Street out of business? Would the city then have to provide additional subsidies for a west-side grocer?
- What if the new south-side grocer doesn’t make it and closes after a couple years? The reality is that the grocery market is rapidly evolving. Home delivery and smaller stores are replacing many of the big stores. And, the dark-store lawsuits have demonstrated that big-box stores do not hold their value. I don’t believe it would be wise to make a long-term bet with taxpayer money on a grocery store in these uncertain times.
- Finally, I think our money would be better spent investing in first-class infrastructure on the south side that would benefit all of the businesses and residents. For example, we have a lot of work to do to make the south side more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.
On the issue of “sexy,” two of the biggest and most exciting deals of recent memory are SHINE Medical Technologies and the Dollar General distribution center. Both deals involved a lot of city investment. Both projects happen to be located on the south side of town.
With that said, I would still take a hard look at any deal brought to us, but it would have to be part of a much bigger project to justify the risk. Finally, I don’t think it is productive to divide the city into quadrants and argue about who gets what. Instead, I believe the city council should make decisions based on what’s best for all of Janesville.