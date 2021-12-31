December’s end is when we reflect on what we hope to improve in the year to come … and also the time for my annual predictions of news headlines for the next 12 months.
Usually I begin by evaluating last year’s predictions, but this year only one bears mention: For the second time in the past three years, I correctly called the long-shot winner of the World Series. I predicted that the Washington Nationals would win in 2019, and I predicted that the Atlanta Braves would win in 2021.
Apart from that, when it came to 2021, my crystal ball was cloudy. (Whose wasn’t?) But it’s clearing. Here, then, are my predictions for 2022. It’s up to readers to guess which ones are offered with tongue in cheek:
1. In 2022, the Greenland ice sheet will dissolve a bit faster than it did this past summer, when it melted at a good 40% to 50% above what not long ago was the normal rate. Although the melting rate has proved difficult to predict, several models have it doubling before the end of the 21st century. As always, without exciting video, people will have trouble focusing on what’s happening in Greenland, perhaps because the damage from the ice loss will occur so far in the future.
2. In other climate news, the internet’s carbon footprint, which in 2017 stood at 3.7% of global emissions (higher than all but two countries), will continue to skyrocket as people keep working and entertaining from home. By the end of 2022, only China will generate more greenhouse gasses.
3. More on movies: “Babylon” will be the year’s critical darling. The box office champion will be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by a landslide. Also, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be an unexpected hit, because who wouldn’t pay to watch “Yellowstone” as interpreted by Martin Scorsese?
4. A new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant will appear in Western Europe in the fall. The U.S. will respond by banning travelers arriving from southern Africa.
5. The West will yield to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands that NATO curb its eastward spread, and will also promise not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Infuriated by the ease of his victory, Putin will invade Ukraine anyway. The U.S. will threaten grave repercussions if he takes more of the country than he wants to.
6. Pfizer Inc.’s share price will exceed the forecasts of analysts, who’ve predicted 2022 revenues, fueled by vaccine sales, of around $100 billion. Furious that developers of successful products earn lots of money, Congress will pass a special tax surcharge on Big Pharma’s COVID-related revenues.
7. Speaking of Congress, here are next year’s election results: As widely predicted, the Democrats lose the House of Representatives, albeit by a margin much smaller than expected. To the relief of progressives, the party astonishes pollsters by maintaining a 50-50 Senate. Republicans flip Georgia, win North Carolina in a walk, and hold Pennsylvania by a hair. But Democrats flip Wisconsin and, to their own surprise, hang on in Nevada.
8. In other political news, former President Donald Trump will publicly condemn GOP candidates who refuse to proclaim the 2020 election illegitimate. The result of this pressure will be ... the surprisingly strong Democratic vote mentioned in the previous paragraph.
9. And the Green Bay Packers will claw their way past Tom Brady in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Have a safe and wondrous new year.
Stephen L. Carter is a professor of law at Yale University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.