Due to the resignation of Jens Jorgenson, the Janesville City Council met in open session April 16 to discuss how to fill this vacancy. The council decided to take applications until noon Friday. The details of this process are mentioned on the city website.

The main functions of the council are to direct the city manager, approve the annual budget serve on at least two committees, receive input from citizens and vote on proposed ordinances, land acquisitions, TIF (economic agreements) and resolutions. The council on May 3 will appoint a new member. The position encompasses more than this, but this gives you the main duties.

I have found the city manager and staff very helpful. Current council members also may share experiences. It’s basically learning as you go. Any council member will tell you it takes time and preparation to be an effective council member.

I am sure city staff will give a new council member some basic training concerning open meetings, Robert's Rules of Order and council policies. Also, there will be a day of training presented by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities in May for newly elected local officials. The city will pay for this all-day seminar. It is excellent. I have taken it.

The time spent on being a council member varies by member. I am retired, so I have a fair amount of time I can devote to being on the council. I am certain that a working person, of which we have had many on the council, can balance this task with his or her job and home life.

Some of the key characteristics of a good council member are the ability to listen to both sides of an issue, have the ability to communicate in a respectful manner with the city manager, city staff and other council members, and the ability and desire to represent the interests of the entire city, not one section, issue or interest group.

The ability to cooperate and compromise with other members is a requirement in order to get desired ordinances or ordinance changes passed.

A council member makes decisions on many issues. Council members receive materials electronically on Wednesday afternoon related to all the items on the agenda for the following Monday meeting. Members read this agenda material in preparation for the meeting and have an opportunity to meet with the city manager to discuss the material. I have found these meetings to be extremely helpful.

Meetings, which are on the second and forth Monday of each month, average about two hours long. A meeting with a controversial issue, which is rare, can go on much longer. A person chosen for this role needs to accept the fact that there could be meetings that last longer and could involve numerous public opinions presented by citizens.

There are two or three budget meetings in October, and there are usually a few special study sessions during the year.

If you want to serve the city in the capacity as a council member, I encourage you to apply. I highly suggest you seek the support of your spouse and employer, if you work.

Being on the council is an extremely rewarding experience. You meet many interesting people and have an opportunity to be a part of the very positive direction of our city.