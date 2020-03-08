This op-ed is in response to The Gazette editorial last Sunday on textbooks and student learning. We write this rejoinder out of respect for previous school boards and staff who persevered after the March 2011 passage of Act 10, which created the largest cut to education in Wisconsin history and created significant challenges to teaching and learning.
We believe we know why there was “no fuss” regarding textbook budget cuts: It is because Janesville School District students continued to make unprecedented gains in achievement.
The common-sense question to us is, since we know what improves learning and that’s what we were doing, why aren’t we doing it now? That is the question that people should be fussing about.
We wish to present a factual account of what occurred due to the budget cuts from 2011 to 2017 from our perspective. The board didn’t “make a fuss” because the administration had a comprehensive school improvement plan in place that they closely monitored and supported. The board had adopted the evidence-based leadership model that focused on strategic planning and clear results—excuses were not tolerated. Under this framework the administration could not blame race, a lack of textbooks, poverty or insufficient funding—failure was not an option. Our collective viewpoint was that all students could learn and achieve.
The board directed the superintendent to produce results. We achieved this by putting every test score and every data point under a microscope to analyze. Decisions were made based on hard data which then informed the accompanying intervention plans. Each plan was closely monitored. The collective effect of these strategic efforts, through ups and downs, yielded overall improvement in student achievement.
We, too, were concerned with why some 30% of first-year college students attending UW schools had to take remedial math. It was determined that the level of rigor and relevance of our mathematics program was insufficient. A systemic district plan was developed to increase the rigor of math instruction, which included the purchase of new textbooks and resources.
As state funding to school districts improved, the allocation of funds for district educational resources in all curricular areas was restored. Chromebooks and iPads were purchased for math instruction, as were textbooks for algebra, science, social studies, language arts and English programs, and a new reading series was introduced at the elementary level.
Equally important, the board of education adopted a leadership evaluation measure that required the superintendent and all school leaders to concentrate deliberate efforts to create and support a strong culture of achievement. All of these efforts resulted in numerous commendations including the “exceeds expectations” distinction on the state report cards in 2012-13 and 2015-16.
Seven schools in the district were recognized by the state Department of Public Instruction as Schools of Promise in 2013-2014, and two schools (Roosevelt and Kennedy) received national Blue-Ribbon Schools of Distinction awards. Both Parker and Craig high schools were recognized by U.S. News and World Report as “preferred institutions of learning.”
There was certainly more work to be done, but the school district had a proven formula for success. As such, we believe the biggest concern for the citizens of Janesville should be to ask why so many of the ingredients of this successful effort have been discontinued.
High quality student learning cannot be reduced to simplistic acquisition of a textbook. Every teacher learns in their preparation coursework that the “curriculum is more than a textbook.” It is our hope that the the school district will reinstitute the tenants of evidence-based leadership and the customized school improvement framework that yielded such positive academic growth for our students.