A year and a half ago, I wrote in UW-Whitewater’s student newspaper, the Royal Purple, that then-Chancellor Beverly Kopper had a difficult decision to make publicly. She could either support her students or support her husband, who is of course banned from the campus over sexual harassment allegations.
Since that time, the powers that be at UW-Whitewater have continued to further a culture that lacks transparency and communication. The Gazette published a story Feb. 2 that sheds light on the fact that the newspaper had filed an opens records request with the university five months ago, and the university only complied with The Gazette’s request after it informed the university that it planned to write a story about the unfilled request.
Whether the request was intentionally ignored or the request was treated with a nearly unbelievable lack of urgency, this is a problem. What’s more of a problem is that there is still more we don’t know. We know the former chancellor was placed on paid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act, but we don’t know what she did to collect her salary for the final four weeks of the semester. Here’s what we do know: Kopper was paid a chancellor’s salary over the course of the summer to prepare for a class that she never taught in fall 2019. It’s not clear whether Kopper was compensated after her leave ended Nov. 24 to finish the semester. The Gazette noted a university spokesperson did not respond to request for clarification about how Kopper finished the semester—whether she did anything to earn any salary paid to her.
Now, as current Chancellor Dwight Watson deals with a budget crisis and focuses on “uncomfortable conversations,” he’s noted that there have been negative news stories about UW-Whitewater, and it’s our job as a community to “shape and shepherd” the university’s message. There’s nothing I want to be proud of more than the school from which I’ll be receiving my degree in May. My challenge to Chancellor Watson is to make that so. I’m proud of my hard work. I’m proud of this history department, which I was told upon my arrival is the best in the state, and anyone would have a tough time disproving that. I’m proud of my countless hours of hard work to be where I am today.
But my lasting memory of my two years at UW-Whitewater is a gross mishandling of a terrible situation regarding systemic sexual harassment. I’d much rather look back fondly on the two-year run our football team has had or the integration of the UW-Rock County campus to our community, but I haven’t been given that choice. Am I proud of my time here? Yes, very much so. Am I proud of here during my time? Not so much, no.
Perhaps if the actions of the university matched the message of the university, we’d be much more interested in “shaping and shepherding” the Warhawk message.