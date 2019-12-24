President Trump stunned the Washington, D.C., establishment when he successfully convinced both Mexico and Canada to accept new trade terms, but Wisconsin voters always had faith that he’d come through for us.

In 2016, then-candidate Trump promised to end decades of counterproductive free trade orthodoxy and bring jobs back to the Industrial Midwest. Wisconsin and other Midwestern states had seen their economies gutted by Washington’s misguided obsession with cheap labor and low-cost imports, yet Trump was the only candidate with a plan to end the hemorrhaging of jobs from once-prosperous communities.

Liberals laughed at Donald Trump’s pledge to rebuild American industry, with President Obama famously scoffing that Trump would need a “magic wand” to deliver on his economic promises. Other critics were even more pessimistic, predicting that an economic catastrophe would ensue soon after Trump took office.

Boy, has President Trump proved them wrong. The U.S. economy has added about half a million manufacturing jobs since January 2017, representing a significant share of the almost 7 million new jobs created during the Trump presidency.

Much of the boom we’ve experienced over the past three years can be attributed to conventional pro-growth policies, such as cutting taxes on middle-income Americans and eliminating excessive regulations. The next phase of growth will be driven by President Trump’s bold trade policy, which is based on securing a fair shake for American workers by updating outdated trade rules and bringing serial trade abusers such as China into line.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, for instance, will add tens of billions of dollars to our GDP and support the creation of almost 200,000 new American jobs—a significant boost even for the strong and growing Trump economy.

The USMCA corrects the most glaring deficiencies of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal that cost the U.S. at least a million jobs in just its first two decades. Unsurprisingly, the same people responsible for NAFTA are coming out against the USMCA, but given their track record, that should only bolster the case for the new deal.

The USMCA contains far greater protections for American auto workers than NAFTA, opens new markets for American farmers, and tightens safeguards to ensure that preferential tariff treatment only applies to products that are actually produced, rather than merely assembled in North America. The deal has also been touted as the “gold standard” for digital trade, with members of both parties suggesting that the USMCA could serve as a template for future trade negotiations.

The USMCA is a testament to President Trump’s pragmatic approach, which eschews ideology in favor of delivering results for American citizens.

As U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Face the Nation, “it was always my plan that this should be a Trump trade policy. And a Trump trade policy is going to get a lot of Democratic support.”

That’s largely because the USMCA includes heightened, enforceable labor standards for North American workers. Thanks to those provisions, Wisconsin workers will be able to compete with their Mexican and Canadian counterparts without having to accept lower wages or weakened workplace protections. More importantly, companies will have a much stronger incentive to keep jobs in the U.S.

Wisconsin exported $10.5 billion worth of goods to Mexico and Canada in 2018, and that number will grow significantly with the implementation of the USMCA, especially when it comes to agricultural and manufacturing products.

Doubters insisted that President Trump could never get Mexico and Canada to renegotiate NAFTA. As it turns out, courageous negotiating was all it took, allowing the President to keep his magic wand in reserve in case he ever needs it for a real challenge.