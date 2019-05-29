Just like many of my fellow nonresident, “former” Janesville friends, I always find coming home to be a mix of excitement and melancholy. I love it when I’m there, but I hate to leave.

Here are the top 10 highlights from my trip with my son to Janesville last weekend:

10) Moonlight bowling at RiversEdge. Having a yellow pin show up in the middle is a feeling like no other.

9) Bass fishing. I can’t tell you where my brother-in-law, son and I fished, but I can tell you it was nearby and full of monster bass. I wish I could say more, but it’s the fisherman’s code. Use a wacky worm.

8) Culver’s versus The Blue Overall. Who’d have thought that Culver’s ButterBurger (Double) would win the top votes in my impromptu “Growing Up in Janesville” Facebook group poll? If you haven’t tried the half-pound burger and magical bun at The Blue Overall in Elkhorn, you need to.

7) Traxler Park. There are fish in this thing after all. We took a picture of an elderly Italian man who pulled in a northern pike, and I let a young kid hang onto my one small bass. He then proceeded to tell me about his new green tackle box. We became best friends.

6) Helgesen’s. The formal name is Helgesen’s Harpos. But it’s still just “Harpos” to me. We don’t have supper clubs in Georgia, and given there is nothing like a supper club, this had to make the list.

5) The Memorial Union: OK, this isn’t in Janesville (it’s in Madison), but what a great place to sit along the lake, have a beer in the fancy-colored chairs and chill. We had a great night!

4) Woodman’s. My dad worked here all his life. I love this store! I showed my son the cheese aisle, and I think it cemented his thoughts about Wisconsin and cheese.

3) The Looking Glass, Legends and Whiskey Ranch. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you about these. But this time, I didn’t have to do the walk of shame to the parking ramp the next morning. And I got to meet Paul Ryan (who’s a great guy by the way, regardless of which side you’re on).

2) Cheese curds. Best I’ve had since the Camaraderie in Eau Claire. These were at Sweet Home Wisconsin (Madison). But if you want local, get the pepper jack cheese curds at Sneakers.

1) Family. My wife and I both still have family living here. They are all the salt of the earth, and I wouldn’t trade them for the world. Lots of "you betchas," "yahs" and laughs!

Take a moment and think about your top 10. I bet some of the above make the list. I hope everyone who lives in the Janesville area appreciates what you have. If you ever move away, you’ll be back.