Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.