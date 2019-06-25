I would be totally remiss at this time if I didn’t publicly share the passion so many people have expressed in regard to their cherished time with Skip Bliss, his family and The Gazette. Without question, everybody has gotten it right.

Like so many others, I was saddened by the family’s decision to sell Bliss Communications. After all, it was simply because of the Bliss family that I spent 46 memorable years as a loyal Gazette employee before retiring as sports editor on Nov. 1, 2011. All that time, I knew I’d never be happy anywhere else because The Gazette was family—owned by people who personally cared about the product and the well-being of their people.

Over the years, I had chances to go elsewhere. But in those situations, it unquestionably came back to those core values that came with a family-owned newspaper, making it an easy decision as to where I belonged.

When I was in high school, The Gazette sports correspondent from Edgerton introduced me to longtime Gazette Sports Editor Butch Raubacher and co-publishers Bob Bliss and Sidney Bliss. That truly became a heads-up for me when the time was right.

That time would come later, following excellent guidance from an Edgerton High School journalism adviser, who helped us produce an All-American school paper, and five invaluable years of growth at the Edgerton Reporter while I was attending high school and college. Finally, that first day in The Gazette sports department arrived on Oct. 31, 1965. To say I was excited would be an understatement, as I joined a newsroom full of longtime employees who shared the family-owned values I would come to cherish.

About that time, Butch, my boss for two years before his retirement, told me, “This can be a job for life, if you want it.” Little did he know how seriously I took that.

The senior class prophecy, published in our high school paper in 1961, projected that I would become The Gazette sports editor. That became a reality in July 1972, thanks to the people in the family-owned newspaper and Managing Editor Bob Rhodes (the consummate professional) initially believing in me.

With that, and even before that, I became a firm believer in what ultimately became The Gazette’s motto—“Local Matters.” I made sure every town in the circulation area mattered to me, to a point of spending every Sunday afternoon driving around those towns and learning everything there was to know about them.

I know this, too: As we became an award-winning sports section, we developed a great relationship with those communities, and it didn’t happen without great people surrounding me and unwavering support from Skip Bliss and his family predecessors.

There never was a time when Skip, in particular, didn’t support everything we did. That has included 30 years of Gazette sponsorship for the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame, an immensely popular project that was founded by the administrators in the newsroom. I have continued my involvement with that project since my retirement, simply because of my strong belief in its incredible value, and I am grateful for The Gazette’s constant support.

Since my retirement, people have told me that the sports section isn’t as good as it used to be, and I thank them for those roundabout compliments. At the same time, I firmly stand behind today’s sports staff. Certain cutbacks are a sign of the times, affecting all newspapers. Meanwhile, Eric Schmoldt, Tom Miller, John Barry and relative newcomer Bryan Wegter are excellent sports people who do a great job, and I’ve made a habit of often telling them so.

But make no mistake about the fact that Skip Bliss has been the real leader in making The Gazette the state’s No. 1 daily newspaper. His family’s 136 years and five generations of ownership are the reason people like me and Skip himself made a five-decade commitment to the cause.

At this point, I’d also be remiss if I didn’t close with a heartfelt thank you to Skip Bliss and his family for the awesome opportunity to repeatedly show that “Local Matters” is far more than just a motto.