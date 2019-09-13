City staff leading the Monterey Area River Restoration project awoke on Friday morning confused by The Gazette’s editorial that further muddied the waters of the MARR project by failing to present all the facts.

As The Gazette itself identified, reports of contaminants in the sediment in the Monterey lagoon have been public for quite a while. The Monterey Dam Impoundment Sediment report was completed in December 2015 and referenced in the various public meetings where the project was discussed starting in 2016. The state Department of Natural Resources issued four permits between October 2017 and June 2018: a dam abandonment and removal permit, a wetland permit, a habitat-structure permit and a stormwater pond permit. The Chapter 30 Stormwater Pond permit indicated a six inch topsoil cap would be placed over the “minor exceedances of contaminants” in the Monterey Bay. The former contractor for the project, Drax, was aware of these conditions at that time.

In January 2019, the city negotiated and executed a change order with Drax for completion of the modified project to include the required topsoil cap, and all contaminant information was fully known and understood by Drax.

Drax failed to provide a contract-required plan defining their means, methods and schedule for completion of the work within the bay and along the upstream river bank. The city then sent a letter to Drax notifying them to provide the requirements. When Drax failed to make adequate progress in August 2019, the city sent a follow-up letter to Drax notifying them to complete the work by the contract completion dates. Drax refused to complete the work as required by the contract change order, so the city notified Drax of their breach of contract on Sept. 4, 2019, and began pursuing alternative contractors to complete the project.

In the Monterey bay, minor exceedances of contaminants had already been addressed in the DNR-approved plan, which is valid through June 2022. While the structural integrity of the soil is a more recent concern, the city has had discussions with a geotechnical engineer who has reviewed all available data and will be working toward a modified design in the bay.

As initial plans sometimes do change in order to accommodate variables like the environment, the city stresses the DNR is aware of these relatively minor changes that are being considered, and the DNR has not indicated any public safety concerns. The DNR has approved and permitted the full project including the work within the Monterey Bay.

The city remains committed to completion of the MARR project as promised to the community.