In Wisconsin there are 72 counties, 190 cities, 412 villages and 1,249 towns—and zero statewide plans in place to coordinate a response to the COVID-19 global health pandemic among our state’s 1,923 municipalities.
The decision by four conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down the Evers administration’s statewide safer-at-home plan left us with a patchwork of responses that can literally change depending on which side of the street you live or run a business.
It didn’t have to be like this, and we deserve better from the Republican legislators whose actions are directly responsible for our current situation.
Republicans went to court demanding to be given veto power over the responses to the public health emergency being implemented by the Evers administration. Their leaders claimed they had ideas that they wanted to have in the mix.
Late afternoon May 13, a narrow right-wing court majority delivered a decision giving them what they wanted. But in response, Republicans have not met their responsibility to provide their plan on how to proceed. In fact, it seems their plan is to have no plan at all.
Making their failure even more stunning is the fallout we’ve seen from the Trump administration’s refusals to plan for COVID-19.
As the pandemic bore down on our nation, Donald Trump careened from denial to dismissal of the crisis at hand. Time was lost and preparations were not made. The disorganized and chaotic response that followed from his administration has cost us all, from tragic loss of life to job layoffs and separation from friends and loved ones. Things we took for granted, like a quick trip to the grocery store, have become much more complicated.
The lack of a coordinated federal COVID-19 pandemic response left Wisconsin facing shortages of personal protective equipment for front-line workers, concerns about our health care system being overwhelmed by folks stricken with the highly contagious virus and not enough testing and tracing capacity.
Evers and his administration took decisive action to “flatten the curve” of infection and to try to protect the health and well being of everyone in Wisconsin. We were all asked to be part of the solution, and Wisconsinites responded by watching out for their neighbors and staying safer at home, despite the economic and social sacrifices it required.
By many measures, the state response worked. We have lower rates of infections in the region and avoided the tragic death tolls seen elsewhere. We were moving along a clear path, guided by science and a priority on health and safety, to get society and the economy going again in Wisconsin.
Our progress, earned by our sacrifices, is why this is such a bad time to not have a clear and comprehensive state COVID-19 response plan. And it is why the people of Wisconsin deserve to be angry with the Republican Legislature for their failure to show leadership when it is desperately needed.
Our experience with COVID-19 shows us that inaction is not the way we keep people safe. Criticism from the sidelines does not provide solutions on critical issues like hazard pay for front-line workers, help for small businesses or child care.
Republican legislative leaders must do just that: lead. If they refuse, they deserve to be held accountable for putting partisan loyalties before protecting the people of Wisconsin.