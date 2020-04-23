Everything has changed. We need to prepare for a new normal. Here are some questions I had planned to pursue before my departure from city council. They are important if the city is to be a catalyst for progress going forward. It is essential to have the city’s house in order.
City government is not on its own taking on this critical task. It has partners. Consider, there are already potential partner groups gathering data about business-related impacts such as cash flow changes, loss in sales, closings, staff furloughs and permanent layoffs. Other partners have data to provide projections on sales tax losses, property tax delinquencies, bankruptcy filings, etc. This is information we need to consider.
From this information, the city government should assess the damage and chart a course to use our limited resources in the most effective ways to hasten community recovery. All this and past lessons learned must be incorporated into a plan that complements the efforts of our public and private sector partners and is right for our community.
City officials need to show their leadership and take a hard look at how they function today. They need to identify their partners going forward and focus their efforts on the challenges this community is experiencing. The questions that follow are a starting point for the development of any recovery and remediation plan. Hopefully, they start a community dialogue on where we are today and how we need to prioritize in the new normal. Let’s ask ourselves:
- Has the city reviewed its current budget and projected obligations to separate essential from nonessential services? Needs versus wants.
- Has the city reviewed its proposed capital budgets to determine essential versus nonessential projects and identified project deferrals that can free up dollars for critically needed recovery efforts?
- As a city, have we reviewed “nonessential” rules and regulations and authorized our city agencies to propose rule changes with the goal of providing rapid cuts to red tape? A “one stop” development concept that accelerates approvals for private new development projects comes to mind.
- Have we attempted to impose local vendor preference for all goods and services purchased by the city and for public works capital projects? We can even work with our partner municipalities on this.
- Are there public works projects in our city that can be staffed by those able-bodied persons who are recently unemployed or under employed?
- Has the city considered how financial and other assistance can be channeled to both landlords and tenants who are now operating under a moratorium on evictions, with both groups experiencing extreme cash flow challenges?
- How about establishing a “Recovery Council” composed of representatives of the private sector, including residents and governmental program experts. Its mission could be to function as a clearing house for information about public and private economic recovery programs, facilitate connections between business and individuals with emerging federal, state and local recovery stimulus programs.
These are just a few thoughts to consider as we move forward. They represent a beginning point, not an ending. Brainstorming together, evaluating together and working together to execute those and other emerging plans effectively makes all things possible.
Rich Gruber is a former member of the Janesville City Council.