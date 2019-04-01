Over the past few months, the UW System has proposed changes to System Policy 102 Program Productivity Monitoring. The current policy provides guidelines on how institutions review programs for productivity, but it allows each institution to make decisions to remove a program and revise the curriculum. The new proposal transfers that decision-making power to the UW System, and establishes one metric—the number of graduates over a five-year period—as the sole determiner of a program’s value. If the program fails to meet this metric, it could be removed by the next academic year.

This new metric will negatively affect students in many ways. First, programs in the languages and the humanities could be the first to be cut. To consider them only according to this single metric is to fail to appreciate how they help all students at the university, including students who minor in them or who pursue key competencies and essential learning outcomes, such as intellectual and practical skills or knowledge of human cultures. Courses offered by these programs prepare students for high-impact practices, such as participation in study abroad or for minors or coursework for their general education requirements. Removing these programs will lead to a significant reduction of classes that students can choose from to satisfy their general education or breadth requirements.

If these policy changes were to be enacted, the students’ voices in these critical decisions would be diminished. The proposed policy removes final decision-making over programs from local campuses and from the shared governance process to the UW System. Shared governance at each campus allows students to share their concerns with campus administrators, but if program productivity decisions are made at the system level, our student voice will become less effective and may not even be heard at all.

Students recognize the importance of these programs and agree with UW System President Cross’s recent statement, “Never in the history of the United States have we needed the humanities more than we do today.” Given that, why would the UW System enact policies that are likely to hinder an institution from providing such programs?

I recognize the importance of regular program review to evaluate the deployment of resources to ensure the most cost-effective use in order to guarantee program quality. But this new policy would determine a program’s value based only on the five-year graduation metric and without regard to each institution’s mission, its strategic goals, the interrelations of programs and the importance of said programs for recruitment and retention.

The UW-W Student Government voted Feb. 11 that this policy be rescinded. As a UW System policy, it is ultimately one enacted by UW System President Ray Cross. The UW System president needs to understand this policy is problematic and that students will be negatively affected if he signs off on it.