It’s refreshing to see bipartisan agreement these days. Unfortunately, Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson chose the wrong topic to agree on. Both pointed an accusing finger at the U.S. Postal Service for its part in the debacle that was Wisconsin’s April 7 election.
The senators demanded an investigation into absentee ballots that were not processed in time to be counted for the election, but as is often the case, the facts will no doubt be more complicated than the sound-bite accusations.
As a mail service provider, I interact daily with the USPS, and I am deeply familiar with both their strengths and weaknesses. But to insinuate that this problem was caused by mismanagement is both uninformed and intentionally disingenuous. From my experience, the people running the postal service are intelligent, hard-working professionals who are dedicated to getting a tough job done every single day.
Like many businesses, the USPS faces challenges from a changing business environment and has taken steps to create efficiencies like investing in efficient mail sorting equipment to maintain service standards while cutting cost. However, technology has its limits.
Like thousands of other Wisconsin voters, my wife and I requested absentee ballots so we could vote from the safety of our home. I was shocked when I received my ballot. It was addressed by hand, with a first class stamp affixed. This was an official election mailing, but because it was addressed in a beautiful cursive handwriting, it could not be processed through automated equipment. It had to be hand sorted and hand cancelled.
Asking the postal service to hand process thousands of ballots is the equivalent to asking the modern U.S. Navy to hoist the main sail. Sure, it’s something every sailor should be able to do, but it’s not what the modern service is geared for.
Unlike most businesses, including its competitors, the USPS also does not really control its own fate. For most, when expenses like health insurance increase, the option to raise prices is always on the table. The postal service has to request permission to increase prices, and several times over the past few years it has been turned down by Congress. That’s right. The Congress that is now criticizing the postal service is the same Congress that refused to allow it to generate the resources it needs to do its job—resources such as the people to hand process and hand cancel ballots.
Additionally, the USPS is burdened with pension rules that, while far too technical to get into here, place a financial burden on the service that neither its competitors nor any other government agency has to bear. Again, numerous requests to Congress to reform the system have been rejected.
Our elected officials should certainly be applauded for standing up for our right to have our votes counted. This time, however, they need to acknowledge that they are as much a part of the problem as they are the solution.