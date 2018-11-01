As you head to the polls this Tuesday—or if you’re one of the growing number of Wisconsinites who are early voting—you’ll find that you’re not only voting for candidates, you’re voting on the issues that impact your life every day.
And that’s especially true when it comes to your health care.
The choice on health care between my opponent, Leah Vukmir, and I couldn’t be starker.
I’m for fixing the Affordable Care Act, making sure no one is ever denied coverage because of a pre-existing condition and lowering costs for working families.
My opponent wants to toss out the ACA completely, which would mean gutting protections for pre-existing conditions and going back to when insurance companies wrote the rules.
Those bad days of the past were disastrous for Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions. They didn’t have the protections they have today, which meant insurance companies could deny them coverage. Further, these Wisconsinites labeled with pre-existing conditions were thrown into high-risk pools.
Many families couldn’t afford those expensive plans because rates were 20 to 30 percent higher than the overall market. They also faced six-month waiting periods, lifetime caps for their care and over half a million Wisconsinites were left uninsured.
Simply put, allowing big insurance companies to call the shots has real consequences for Wisconsinites.
I remember meeting a dad from Beloit who was battling cancer.
The family learned their insurance only covered one round of chemo. So the second round went on their credit cards, which were maxed out. The third was on a home equity loan. And then they went bankrupt.
They weren’t the good ol’ days. It doesn’t make sense to erase the gains we’ve made.
But that’s exactly what Leah Vukmir plans to do if she is sent to Washington.
When the vice president came to Wisconsin this summer, he said that he wanted Leah Vukmir in the Senate because she would be the deciding vote to get rid of the ACA when they start this fight again next year.
This is a very real decision that voters have to make. The American people came together last year to make sure that the Affordable Care Act wasn’t scrapped, millions of people weren’t tossed off their health care and insurance companies weren’t allowed to gut protections for pre-existing conditions.
We’re going to have that vote all over again.
We all know someone with asthma, diabetes or cancer. About 2.4 million Wisconsinites have a pre-existing condition.
I don’t think we should be making their lives any harder.
In the end, this election is about who is going to stand up to powerful special interests and side with Wisconsinites to protect their health care.
That’s what’s at stake this year.
Health care is on the ballot, and I ask for your vote.
