I recently took a walk in my neighborhood on one of our milder days. I like to walk and bike in Janesville because I get an opportunity to talk to people and get a different perspective.

I was disappointed but not surprised to have to walk on sidewalks that were icy and in some cases snow covered. There is a city ordinance that requires citizens to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks within 12 hours after a winter event. There are a lot of seniors that walk in my neighborhood, and I live next to a grade school, and there are a lot of kids and parents that walk in our neighborhood. I don’t want to see someone take a fall.

I am concerned with the safety of postal carriers and delivery people that have to contend with ice when doing their jobs. It is important that driveways and sidewalks on private property are clear.

I encountered a woman walking her dog that day. She said she felt safer in the street than walking on some of the sidewalks. I went past a two-unit apartment complex that looked like the sidewalks had not been touched recently.

If you feel a sidewalk is not being cleared in the required time period, you may call city services at 608-755-3110. There is a process that will be followed in order to contact the owner to have the sidewalk cleared.

When sidewalks are icy and temperatures are below freezing, salt will not do anything. You need to use sand. The city provides sand free at Dawson Field. You need to fill your own containers.

I know there are seniors that cannot keep their sidewalks cleared of ice and snow. Hopefully there is a neighbor or relative that can do this. There is help available by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County at 608-741-3600.

A Wednesday story (Page 7A) indicated there has been a spike in emergency calls this winter due to the ice. I know, as many of you do, of people that have been seriously hurt from falls. I know many of these falls were not due to neglect, but residents that don’t take care of their sidewalks and driveways are increasing the chances of a fall for a resident or themselves.

Another safety concern I have is the clearing of snow from fire hydrants. Our fire department requests this to be done in order to more efficiently respond to fire calls. Unfortunately, on Jan. 24 in sub-zero temperatures, the fire department with the help of a police officer had to shovel out the snow around the fire hydrant in front of a burning house. I have been informed that this issue did not result in the loss of the house, but it sure made the job of the firefighters more difficult.

It would be great if there were a person or persons for every fire hydrant that stated they would be responsible to make sure the hydrant was cleared of snow at all times.

Some Wisconsin cities have an Adopt a Fire Hydrant program. Maybe Janesville would benefit from a program such as this?