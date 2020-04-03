Amid some of the darkest days in our history, there is a ray of light shining on the nation.
That light is the U.S. Census. The every-10-year count of people living in America has been nearly overshadowed like everything else by the pandemic.
It’s hard to care how many people live in our communities, whether Beloit or Bayfield, when you’re trying to avoid anyone coming within 6 feet of you.
Fortunately, many of our best neighbors in Janesville, Milton, Edgerton, Beloit, Orfordville and Footville have pulled together to get the word out: The census matters for all of us.
Organized by the U.S. Census Bureau, these local Complete Count Committees have worked since last summer telling anyone who would listen how the census impacts our communities.
Through messages on pizza boxes, at bingo games and countless other ways, the philosophies of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton are alive again. It takes all of us working for the good of each other to build a democracy.
The census is about democracy. Our population dictates the number of congressional representatives. Population is also the key to determining how billions of dollars in federal aid will be carved up in the next 10 years. More people means more funding. Fewer people means less funding.
It’s both that simple and that complex.
You should already have your U.S. Census form. This year you have three choices: You can answer it online at My2020Census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020 (in Spanish at 844-468-2020) or wait for a paper questionnaire to be sent to you.
So far, the national response rate is 38%, but Wisconsin is leading the nation at nearly 47%. Rock County’s response rate is at 50%, while Janesville’s is 50%. Edgerton and Milton are at nearly 56%, and Beloit is at 44%.
Rock County is setting an enviable pace for the rest of the state. The irony is that the census reporting period didn’t begin until this month, and Rock County could end up No. 1 in the state when the count finishes this summer.
By filling out the census, you are helping yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors. If you’ve lost the invitation, you can do it without one.
Fight the frustration of the pandemic by doing something positive. Fill out the census. And if you can do it safely, help others do theirs. It will be the best 10 minutes of your day.
To paraphrase Tina Turner, even with all the challenges we are facing right now, Rock County is simply the best.