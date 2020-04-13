The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the fragility of our world. Almost overnight, typical day-to-day functions have been turned upside down, and we are learning how to navigate through our daily lives differently.
Many things will be forever changed by this experience. One of the things that absolutely must change is our election process.
I witnessed voting, which I once took for granted, become nearly impossible to achieve for many Wisconsin citizens. I now know just how fragile our democracy can be. I now realize that those we put in power can effectively limit my ability to vote safely. I no longer feel that my right to vote is safeguarded and respected by our elected officials.
Voting is our most precious right as U.S. citizens. If we truly believe that the government is of the people, by the people and for the people, then we the people must stand up and let our legislators know that election reform must happen now to ensure that every Wisconsinite—no, every U.S. citizen—must be afforded their constitutional right to vote in every election no matter what natural disaster occurs. I am confident we can create a better way.
Several states have already created best practices that can be explored and replicated here in Wisconsin. Voting by mail works well in the states of Washington, Oregon, Colorado and California. It requires a much-improved system of registering voters and maintaining those registrations accurately as voters move. And I don’t mean purging them from the voter rolls because we think they might have moved. Better systems exist and can be employed.
Even with the pandemic raging in the state of Washington, voter turnout for the March 20 election was 49.56%. Every registered voter can vote by mail or in-person during an 18-day voting period that ends at 8 p.m. the day of the election. They also allow voters to register until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Until we can get our elected officials to act, we all have a role to play to ensure a better outcome in November. Right now, we can encourage our friends and relatives to be registered to vote. Once registered, we can sign up to receive absentee ballots for the rest of the year. Go to www.myvote.wi.gov to verify your registration and order your absentee ballots for the rest of 2020.
When your ballot arrives in the mail, you will be able to take your time to review the ballot and make your choices. You won’t be required to find a hazmat suit to be safe at the polls.