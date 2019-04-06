Many of the people who only days ago were desperately clinging to the Russian collusion conspiracy theory are now in complete denial over what Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter to Congress says.

These Democratic politicians, liberal lawyers and mainstream media personalities ought to be begging for the American people’s forgiveness after they spent more than two years shamelessly promoting the Russiagate hoax. Instead, in a document that is a complete and unambiguous vindication of President Trump and his campaign, they see something else entirely.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is the end product of one of the most intense and far-reaching investigations in American political history: 22 months, 19 attorneys, 40 FBI agents, 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants and 500 witnesses interviewed, yet zero evidence of collusion presented—not one shred.

Attorney General Barr quoted directly from the report in his letter to Congress, relating that “the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

As the letter explains in a footnote, Mueller’s report actually goes further than that. Not only did the special counsel’s team fail to find any “collusion,” they went out of their way to specify that they also found no evidence of “coordination,” even tacitly, between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In fact, Mueller’s report specifies no collusion or coordination took place, “despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.” In other words, not only did the Trump campaign not collude with Russia, it explicitly rebuffed opportunities to do so.

This is not a grey area. This is not equivocal. This is a complete and total exoneration. There was no collusion.

Legally speaking, prosecutors do not acquit people, and investigators do not exonerate people. Mueller’s language, as quoted in Attorney General Barr’s letter, is about as strong a disavowal of criminality as you’ll ever see from a federal law enforcement official.

You don’t even have to take my word for it, or Mueller’s, or Barr’s. The rabidly anti-Trump Preet Bharara, Barack Obama’s crusading liberal U.S. attorney who refused even the standard courtesy of resigning when a new president took office, agrees that “On collusion, the case is closed.”

U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff, however, continue to disgrace their positions as chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees by trying to keep the fantasies of an international conspiracy alive for their political followers. Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, went so far as to call on Schiff to resign for “peddling a lie.”

Their fellow Democrats ought to take them to task for this outrageous conduct, as well, but they’re too busy casting aspersions on Barr’s handling of the obstruction of justice allegations.

Contrary to the growing chorus of voices seeking to shift attention from the collusion narrative, though, Barr’s letter is equally unequivocal on the matter of obstruction. President Trump did not obstruct justice—period.

Mueller himself made no recommendation to charge the president or anyone else with obstruction of justice. Mueller simply reported the facts as he and his investigators found them and left the decision on their significance to the attorney general and the man who appointed Mueller in the first place, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Together, they concluded the evidence in Mueller’s report did not justify charging President Trump with obstruction.

From that, the president’s detractors are deluding themselves into imagining there could still be a smoking gun buried deep in Mueller’s report that points to obstruction. There is not.

Obstruction of justice is an amorphous crime that depends on the perpetrator taking action with “corrupt” intent. Charges of obstruction always depend on the judgment of the prosecutor. That Mueller left that decision with the nation’s two highest law enforcement officials does not in any way indicate he believed that the president did obstruct justice. If anything, it suggests the opposite.

Barr and Rosenstein determined, unambiguously, that there was no obstruction—they even clarified that their determination had nothing to do with DOJ guidelines that prohibit indicting a sitting president.

The liberals who are now pivoting from collusion to obstruction are merely setting themselves up for another humiliating disappointment. The Barr letter demonstrates unequivocally that there was neither.