It seems as though every time I turn on the news there are new reports of vaping-related injuries and illnesses. The case count of vaping-related illnesses has climbed to more than 1,500, with 34 reported deaths. By the time this article is published, I expect those numbers will be even higher. Until vapor products are studied further, something must be done to mitigate the harm caused by these devices. This is a public health crisis.

Companies do not have to disclose all of the ingredients in vape cartridges, which puts people at risk and prevents truly informed decision-making. With fake manufacturers running rampant, consumers cannot tell the difference in the products they are buying. Not only are we unaware of the true extent vaping has on our health, but companies are specifically targeting children and teens. That is why I am supporting Assembly Bill 422, or Tobacco 21, as such laws have been shown to reduce smoking over time by 12%.

I applaud the Wisconsin medical professionals that worked tirelessly to discover the link between lung illnesses and the use of vapor products. Mayo Clinic doctors reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that lung damage in those who became ill after vaping resemble chemical burns, such as those from mustard gas. While investigators in New York have been testing the effects of Vitamin E acetate, results are preliminary. So far no one product or compound has been linked in all cases.

It should be noted that the cases that are presenting are severe acute cases; we do not know the long-term effects of these devices. Scientists identified a link between smoking and lung cancer in the 1920s, but even so, it wasn’t until 1964 that the U.S. Surgeon General issued a definitive report of the link. I hope we have learned our lesson the first time around, and that it will not take thousands of more injuries, illnesses and deaths to take the risk vapor products pose seriously.

This summer, I reintroduced a 2014 proposal to expand Wisconsin’s Clean Indoor Air law to include vapor products. Senate Bill 245 has 45 bipartisan co-sponsors, but it has not received a hearing in either of the assigned Senate or Assembly committees. This would be a small measure. Far more extensive ones need to be taken in an attempt to mitigate the situation. Wisconsinites cannot afford to remain in the dark when it comes to the health risks at stake. We must not let another five years pass without action.