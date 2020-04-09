Dulles, Virginia
Since 1973 until schools closed in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Washington Seminar has sent some of Wisconsin’s best high school students to the nation’s capital to conduct primary research for their AP Government projects and learn about our federal government. While in Washington, students from Janesville’s Craig and Parker high schools meet with Wisconsin’s congressional and Senate representatives and other elected leaders from across the country. They conduct interviews with subject matter experts in their respective areas of study, and recently, they helped make history.
During the Washington Seminar’s 2019 trip, approximately 40 Wisconsin students met with me and other members of the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service. Congress created the commission in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act to “conduct a review of the military selective service process” and “consider methods to increase participation in military, national and public service to address national security and other public service needs of the Nation.”
It’s the first time in our history that a commission has been given the responsibility of integrating recommendations to improve these three major areas of service. The students from Craig and Parker High schools helped to inform the commission’s thinking as we considered, and put forth, 164 recommendations which are now in the hands of the president and Congress.
I learned of the Washington Seminar years ago when I was a staff member for then-Congressman Mark Neumann. Periodically over the years, I’ve met with students on their annual visit to Washington and have always been impressed.
After I was appointed to the commission--by Janesville’s Paul Ryan--I asked the Washington Seminar students to meet with the commission to give their perspectives on our areas of study. These include military service, national service, Selective Service registration, civics education and others that overwhelmingly impact high school and college students.
Among other insights, the students told us they believe in the value of service but prefer to participate in voluntary, rather than mandatory, service programs. Their response is reflected by their impressive record of volunteerism in programs such as Future Farmers of America, Salvation Army, food banks, nursing homes, hospitals and more.
Like others their age, many of the Washington Seminar students have not considered military service because they don’t realize the full array of career opportunities in the armed forces and because, often, their parents and teachers encourage them toward college over the military.
In their schools, they have access to the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery-Career Exploration Program test, which is designed to help students understand what careers might be right for them. However, most choose not to take it because it is perceived as a military recruitment tool rather than an opportunity to learn about possible future occupations or careers.
The commission issued its final report March 25, and we’re grateful to the 2019 Washington Seminar students for helping us understand these issues from the perspective of those who will be impacted most. These students live in a district which has produced national leaders such as former Defense Secretary Les Aspin, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Lieutenant General Andrew Poppas, the director of operations for the Joint Staff--and I have no doubt one or more of them will rise to similar prominence. Our country will always have a need for sharp young minds to help solve current and future challenges. These smart and talented students have already helped to shape our nation’s future.