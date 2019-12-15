A “healthy community” can refer to the physical health of the residents who live in a community, but it can also refer to the economic health of businesses and the quality of life for residents. Healthy communities don’t just happen, and they don’t happen without hard work by community leaders, businesses and residents themselves.

I believe an indoor sports complex is essential to improving the overall health of our Janesville community and well worth the hard work and effort involved. The proposed indoor sports complex consists of three spaces: a permanent ice rink for the Janesville Jets, Janesville Youth Hockey, Janesville Bluebirds and Janesville Figure Skating Club, just to name a few; a second sheet of ice for overflow that can be removed seasonally for additional space for other sports and activities; and a third, 20,000-square-foot flex space. This space could accommodate turf or hardcourt for soccer, flag football, volleyball, basketball, pickleball, indoor play space and countless vendor fairs and other special events.

Some have said we should just rebuild an ice arena, but a stand-alone ice arena will not be self-supporting or create as much economic impact. The third space allows for year-round use by a wide variety of sports and other events that create steady, year-round income. Currently, Janesville’s largest event space is 12,000 square feet. This 20,000-square-foot new space would allow Janesville to bring in new events and activities. This space opens new possibilities and a new income stream.

How does all of this benefit the average business and resident? It creates broad new economic impact. This facility could host 200 new sporting, recreation and entertainment events each year, including tournaments, camps, clinics and consumer shows. Attendance at these events would result in thousands of day visitors, 18,000 additional hotel room nights and millions of dollars in new economic impact.

I’ve heard people say that the only places benefiting are a few hotels and restaurants, but keep in mind, many of our hotels and restaurants are owned and managed by local Janesville residents. The owners, managers and employees of these businesses live here and shop here. Their children go to school here, and they rely on local goods and services to run their businesses. Unique local restaurants such as Italian House, Luke’s Deli and GR’s Sandwich Shoppe would benefit. Restaurants that are part of larger chains are often owned and managed by local Janesville residents. Our Janesville Culvers are a great example of restaurants owned and managed by a local family.

The economic impact of this complex would go far beyond front-line hospitality businesses. Successful hotels, gas stations, retailers and restaurants have a greater need to spend money with local plumbers, painters, accountants, lawyers and electricians. Front-desk clerks, wait staff and housekeepers who get additional hours and tips might be able to finally afford a car, spend more at the grocery store or splurge on getting their hair done. This job may be the supplemental income they need as they save to buy their first home.

Building an indoor sports complex is a big task for our community. It will mean hard work and doing something big and bold and new. As I often tell my 16-year-old daughter, growth and change can be difficult, but the reward on the other side is well worth the effort.