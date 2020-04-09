The weeks leading to Tuesday’s election were among my hardest days as a legislator representing the 44th Assembly District.
You may remember when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos agreed to provide ADA privileges to a disabled legislator, but only in exchange for a new political advantage to his party. That was a distressing, disgusting time. But this time he didn’t just victimize a disabled legislator. He used Wisconsin voters as pawns to seize some perceived and unethical advantage for his party.
The Republicans have a majority in the Legislature. They used that majority to force those wishing to exercise their fundamental right to vote to expose themselves to increased danger from COVID-19. The image of Vos dressed in the complete regalia of personal protective equipment proclaiming, “it is extremely safe,” for voters, will live in infamy.
This was politics at its worst. It demonstrated that Republican leadership would rather aim for a supposed political win by limiting voting than provide leadership to protect public health and safety.
Earlier pandemics and science tell us what is required when something like COVID-19 sweeps the nation and world. Our physicians and our real leaders tell us to stay home and to minimize our contact with others, not just for our own safety, but for the safety of all.
The Republican Party turned medical advice on its head by asking the conservative courts to force in-person elections. The Republicans concluded that they do better in elections when few people vote. So to gain an advantage in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, they forced this election while the pandemic raged.
In Milwaukee and other places, people stood in the rain for hours to claim that basic right of American citizens--the right to vote. Many others, faced with the choice between voting and exposing themselves to risk of a deadly virus, chose to stay home. No one can blame them.
I have worked in the medical field and in science for most of five decades. I believe in the benefits of science and technology. I wait and pray for the fast development of a vaccine or for a proven treatment of the disease, but until then, we have the known science of social distancing.
The science of social distancing has been around for a long, long time, and the logic behind it is clear. More lives would have already been lost if Gov. Tony Evers had not issued the “safer at home” order. Still, the Republican Party blatantly disregarded science to force people to the polls.
I wonder if a spike in COVID-19 deaths in two or three weeks is worth it for some assumed political advantage to the Republican-supported Supreme Court candidate. I pray that the escalation does not happen.
Some say that this disease has been equal in its terror of the public, of the haves and have-nots. The pictures of Robin Vos, covered head-to-toe in personal protective gear while voters stood in line with little or no protection, tells us that is not true.