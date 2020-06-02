JANESVILLE
Like all Americans and law enforcement officers across this nation, I condemn the actions of the Minneapolis police officers that caused the death of Mr. George Floyd.
What we witnessed was not some type of questionable police activity.
What we witnessed was a crime.
The Janesville Police Department has implemented a number of initiatives in recent years that assure this type of violence will not occur in our city.
The foundation of our policy respects the value and integrity of each human life. Our policy directs that any use of force must be reasonably necessary and considers the harm to all persons involved including the person in custody. Further, our policy provides for immediate aftercare once the person is in custody.
Over the last decade, our officers have participated in implicit bias training that teaches us that all persons have biases and that as police officers, coupled with the responsibility we carry, bias cannot affect our decisions and actions.
Over the last five years, we have implemented state-of-the-art de-escalation training. In this training we discuss and practice slowing conflict down and looking for alternatives to use of force. The training talks about “ethical interventions” if officers witness improper activities and that we do not allow “professional bystanders.”
For the last decade, our officers have worn body cameras, not because we do not trust the officers but because we believe in being transparent with our officers’ performance and activities. I suspect that some workers would cringe at the idea of having all of their workday monitored and recorded. Our officers welcome the oversight.
We have a robust citizen complaint process that welcomes citizen concerns and works to properly resolve issues. All use of force incidents are investigated and reviewed by a deputy police chief.
Policy and training are fine but what really happens in our service delivery is what matters. Through our accreditation process, we have to prove that we walk the talk and perform to the standards of our policy and training.
By the way, our tactical training does not allow officers to apply pressure around the neck area.
To give context to use of force, in 2019 Janesville police officers conducted 71,613 police activities that represent well over 100,000 citizen contacts. Of these citizen contacts, over 13,000 arrests or citations were enforced. Of these enforcement actions, there were 54 times that officers had to use some level of force beyond normal handcuffing. All 54 incidents of use of force were reviewed and found to be appropriate. These numbers show that the vast majority of citizen contacts are resolved without any use of force.
The police department hosts an African American Liaison Advisory Committee. This group allows for our African American citizens to have a voice in police department operations and to learn of our values, policy and training. If you are interested in joining the AALAC, please contact administrative assistant Karen Burdick at 608-755-3140. All Janesville citizens are welcome to join.
Lastly, in our hiring process I do not seek officers who can run, shoot well or drive a car fast. I search for persons of character and those who truly care about others.
I hope that our intentional effort over the last decade will give confidence that all citizens will be treated with respect and fairness by Janesville Police Department officers. I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Mr. George Floyd and all those affected by this crime.