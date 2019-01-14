As a member of the Janesville City Council, I am looking forward to 2019 for a number of reasons. Many positive things are happening in Janesville. I am speaking for myself, not the city council, in drawing attention to these five events that I feel will help shape Janesville this year.
Transformation of Hedberg Library. I am on the Hedberg Library Board, so I am excited about the $2.8 million transformation of the library, which will include new carpeting, a new layout for the program room, more study areas, a new teen area, a lowering of the book shelves and many other changes. The goal is to raise $1.7 million in private funds, with the city funding the remainder. Anyone who has been in Hedberg knows that it is an excellent facility, but it needs an update. The last survey the city did indicated the Hedberg Library is one of most used, respected assets of the city.
Roundtable discussion with state officials. City Manager Mark Freitag instituted this idea several years ago. This roundtable is a discussion with state representatives, the city manager and some staff members and the city council. The city presents its legislative agenda to the state officials and explains why these issues affect the city’s ability to provide effective, responsive, reliable and efficient municipal services. The goal of the meeting is to work toward legislative change. Some topics to be discussed include the restoration of fiscal local control, adequate funding for local roads and public transit and fair and equitable distribution of state-shared revenue.
Beginning of the transformation of the Janesville Mall. The Janesville Mall was purchased recently by Rockstep Capital for $18 million. Shopping habits by consumers have changed drastically the last 10 years. Malls, such as the Janesville Mall, are changing their purpose. The mall has recently lost the Boston Store, and Sears is closing. There are vacancies in the mall. Rockstep Capital will be looking at new ways to use the mall, which could include apartments, office space, restaurants, auto dealerships and storage. The future of malls is going to be going away from retail to other uses. It is definitely a benefit to our city that this transformation be successful.
Opening of two new hotels. The city is providing incentives for two hotels. The Cobblestone will be located downtown on Milwaukee Street. The other hotel will be the Marriot Town Place Suites. This is located at the former Menards facility site. The success of the Cobblestone will be one indicator of the success of the ARISE initiative. If that hotel is filled, it will mean more visitor dollars spent at our downtown businesses. The Marriot will a long-term hotel. This will be especially helpful for new employees who move to Janesville and for business people who have long-term assignments here. Janesville has had a need for more hotels for a while.
Another, even more successful Janesville Town Square Grand Prix. This bicycle event drew 489 riders and about 1,500 spectators last summer, on a rainy day. Events such as this are needed in Janesville. It provides a family-friendly event. It might even promote more bicycle usage in the city. The Velo Club and city of Janesville deserve credit for a well-organized event. It is likely that this event will be held in downtown Janesville again.
