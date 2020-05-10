Thousands of long-term care facilities in the U.S. have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, and Wisconsin’s own nursing homes aren’t exempt. Residents are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their advanced age and underlying health conditions. Worse, studies show the fatality rate for those over 80 is six times that of the rest of us.
That’s why AARP Wisconsin is calling for the state to shed light on what is happening in our long-term care facilities, and to take swift and decisive action to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff.
As each day of the pandemic passes, family members, staff and communities are becoming increasingly worried about the health and safety of those inside long-term care facilities. The lack of transparency from state health officials and facilities only adds anxiety.
We at AARP Wisconsin are urging our leaders to protect older adults living in long-term care facilities. For those with a loved one in a nursing home, we recommend asking the facility the following key questions to help keep them safe, remain connected, and stay informed:
Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19? This includes residents as well as staff or other vendors who may have been in the nursing home.
What is the nursing home doing to prevent infections? How are nursing home staff being screened for COVID-19? What precautions are in place for residents who are not in private rooms?
Does nursing home staff have the personal protective equipment and training they need to stay safe and keep their patients safe? If not, what is the plan to obtain personal protective equipment?
What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected with their families or other loved ones during this time? Will the nursing home set up a regular schedule for you to speak with your loved one by phone or video call?
What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis? Will the nursing home be contacting you by phone or email, and when?
Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides, and other workers? What is the plan to make sure the needs of nursing home residents are met if the nursing home has staffing shortages?
Coronavirus has meant most residents can’t have in-person visitors. But it does not mean families can’t have answers. It’s time for full transparency and disclosure now, because information empowers families to act, speak up and protect those we love.
Families and caregivers can find additional information and resources about COVID-19 at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.