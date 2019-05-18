When I moved back to Rock County 13 years ago, I was told on a number of occasions that homelessness was an issue in other communities, but not ours.

Then I began working with the organizations involved with the Rock County Homeless Intervention Task Force, and I quickly learned about all of the people living in emergency shelters, domestic violence survivor centers and transitional living programs. More than 350 men, women and children rely on shelters on any given night in Rock County.

Organizations that operate shelters, transitional living programs and offer hotel vouchers provide thousands of shelter nights each year. However, when shelters are full, as they are most of the time, the only alternative for many people is sleeping in their vehicles. For those who do not have vehicles, bridges, overpasses, park benches and baseball dugouts become places of refuge for the night.

I have been involved in conducting street outreach to teens, families and individual adults for more than two decades and have either coordinated or volunteered for our local Point-In-Time Homeless Census for the past 12 years. In that time, I have encountered people sleeping in cars and vans, sleeping under bridges, on park benches, in tents, behind dumpsters, under bleachers and sleeping in doorways. I encountered single mothers huddled with their infants and toddlers in cars attempting to stay warm as temperatures plummet well below zero and teenagers roaming the streets because, for them, the streets are actually safer than going home. In that time, I have also encountered people under the influence of drugs or alcohol and people clearly struggling with mental illness. The face of homelessness is no different from the face of the rest of humanity.

The reality is that there are a number of reasons why people become homeless: job loss, divorce, fleeing family violence, medical bills, mental illness and addiction, just to name a few. These are all circumstances that anyone in this community could experience. Some of us are fortunate to have additional resources or family members to rely on. However, some of us do not. Therefore, the car or a park bench, in the short term, may be the only option.

I am not oblivious to the concerns expressed by other members of our community; none of us wants to create a situation that invites criminal activity, incites violence or puts any child in harm’s way. But for those braving the streets each night and seeking a safe place for a restless soul, a monitored parking lot under police protection and with the support of organizations that serve our homeless, is a far better alternative than what we currently have.

Homelessness is a reality in this country and this community. According to the National Center on Family Homelessness, 2.5 million children experience homelessness each year in the United States. They are either homeless with their families or unaccompanied youth struggling to fend for themselves. The people experiencing homelessness are our friends and family, our students and our coworkers.

We can continue as we have been, pretending not to see, or we can address the issue of homelessness head on. Allowing homeless people to have a safe haven in Palmer Park is not the solution to end homelessness, but it is a step in the right direction.