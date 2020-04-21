As you know, Gov. Tony Evers recently announced his administration will be extending the safer-at-home order until May 26 with no plan and no metrics or goals given to guide his decision.
Furthermore, this questionable order is extended not by the governor himself but by the secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services.
First, I cannot overstate my frustration with Gov. Evers’ arbitrary decision. His unilateral decision comes just days after the Legislature took bipartisan action to help get Wisconsinites the aid and help they need. The lack of discussion or involvement of the Legislature is not only a problem, but it has become a disturbing pattern.
The governor’s original order was meant to flatten the curve, which it has. As of April 17, Wisconsin has just more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to DHS. With a population of 5.8 million, that means Wisconsin has less than 0.07% who have tested positive (with the highest numbers in Milwaukee). Extending the order with no data to back it up will only continue to destroy our economy and devastate families.
I was disappointed the governor gave no actual metrics, no measurable goals and, most important, no clear plan to reopen our economy and state going forward. Evers has had a month to come up with a plan, and he doesn’t seem to have one. Just a few weeks ago Gov. Evers claimed we needed 10,000 ventilators. However, the state only put an order in for 1,500.
My goal is to safely return the economy to the people of Wisconsin and out of the hands of the government. Gov. Evers claims he is working with Midwestern governors. However, why isn’t he following the lead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine or Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb who have put forth a plan to reopen earlier? In fact, the hardest hit city in the nation, New York City, is expected to reopen on May 15.
It is outrageous that this particular order was given by the secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services who has not even been confirmed by the state Senate. I will not stand idly by while an unelected, unconfirmed bureaucrat makes decisions for millions of Wisconsinites.
Therefore, my colleagues and I are aggressively exploring legal action. We are also exploring legislative action. However, Evers would likely veto any legislative action we take.
Our state’s economy and small businesses can’t be closed forever. We need a plan to safely open our economy back up and get Wisconsin working again. Until Evers clearly lays out a responsible plan, we will continue to fight for the families and small businesses we represent.