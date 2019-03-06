Gov. Tony Evers last week released his state budget proposal for the 2019-21 biennium. The amount of money going to various state agencies and programs will undoubtedly change as the budget works its way through the Legislature. However, the governor’s proposal marks a stark contrast in priorities from the budgets of the last eight years.

Regardless of your political leaning, the majority of citizens expect the same things from their state government. They expect good schools for their children; a sound infrastructure of roads, bridges and public utilities; adequate public safety; and a fair opportunity to prosper.

Our state has fallen behind on these primary responsibilities. Taxpayers have been continually forced to raise their own taxes to adequately fund their public schools. The UW System has seen broad cuts and the elimination of faculty positions and degree programs.

Transportation bonding is at an all-time high with nearly 25 cents of every dollar spent going toward paying down debt. Lead and other contaminants in drinking water and private wells threaten our health, and we have a youth prison under investigation by the FBI for abuses to inmates that somehow was never important enough to receive a visit from our prior governor.

Building a “Wisconsin for us” is about returning to the core functions of state government and ensuring the health, safety and prosperity of the residents and businesses of our state. The budget proposal from Evers includes a fair funding formula for public schools with additional aid targeted toward rural and poorer school districts. It maintains the tuition freeze at the UW System but adds money to expand programming and also provides tech colleges with additional funding.

Gov. Evers has proposed a $400 million dollar tax cut for middle class residents, paid for by decreasing a tax cut reserved for a handful of millionaires. He has also offered a sustainable solution to our transportation funding crisis that would insulate consumers from excessive price increases at the pump.

On health care, the governor wants to expand Medicaid, which would save the state $325 million. The savings would enable Wisconsin to reinvest that money into increasing access to dental care, improving infant mortality rates, expanding mental health services and better compensating personal care workers at nursing homes.

Perhaps most important, the governor has called for nonpartisan redistricting so that political parties would be unable to draw legislative districts that guarantee a majority for their party. Until this becomes law, voters in our state will continue to be disenfranchised and majority public opinion will continue to be ignored.

The people of Wisconsin overwhelming support this agenda because it was built with their input at the forefront. It takes the desires of all political leanings into account and is truly the people’s budget. Wisconsinites elected Gov. Evers to fix the problems in our state and put their interests before the interests of donors.

The Legislature must now do the same and listen to the will of the people and enact these proposals into law.