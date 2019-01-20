The time is always right to do what is right.

Dr. King first uttered these words to students at Oberlin College in October 1964. The previous year, 1963, had been a turbulent one. Violent resistance to change was occurring all over the United States, and anyone promoting civil rights and practicing civil disobedience was a target for violence. Not even children were spared.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, 1963, four members of a Ku Klux Klan-affiliated racist group bombed the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, Carole Robertson and Cynthia Wesley—four African-American girls between the ages of 11 and 14 who had been attending the church’s Sunday school—were killed in the blast. The bigotry and hatred was overt, vicious and unrelenting. Two months later, on Nov. 22, 1963, hatred even took the life of President John F. Kennedy.

We know well the words of the speeches, but Dr. King was much more and did much more. He made sacrifices for his children and grandchildren and for our children and grandchildren. Dr. King was arrested 29 times, his home was fire-bombed and his wife and children received regular death threats. Dr. King was struck with rocks and was clubbed. He had garbage thrown on him. On innumerable occasions, people walked right up to him and spat in his face. Still he pushed forward. He was the key figure in persuading Congress to pass and President Lyndon Johnson to sign into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

He also played a prominent role in passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The act secured the right to vote for racial minorities throughout the country, especially in the south. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 has been the most effective piece of federal civil rights legislation ever enacted.

This year, 2019, marks 51 years since Dr. King was taken from us, and every year that passes I fear that we lose a little more of his presence, of his greatness, of his wisdom. My fear is that he will become more rhetoric than reality: someone who made great speeches and led a few marches. It is why this celebration and others like it are so important to honor his legacy.

Although Dr. King was far from perfect, as all human beings are flawed, he saw in each of us the ability to achieve what our Founding Fathers referred to as “a more perfect union.” He truly believed that we could live together in a world of harmony and equity.

To borrow a line from Dr. King, we have some difficult days ahead; we have allowed bias, bigotry, petty politics and self-aggrandizement to creep in and divide us.

However, Dr. King believed in what Abraham Lincoln referred to as “the better angels of our nature,” that doing what is right would someday eclipse doing for self. In the end, it is not about the speeches or the marches. It is about doing what is right when everyone is watching, and most importantly, doing what is right when no one watching. The words still resonate; the time is always right to do what is right.